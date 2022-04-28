Apple posted a March quarter revenue record of US$97.3 billion, up 9% year-over-year. It was mostly good news for all the company’s products/services.

The iPhone was the company’s top earner with US$50.57 billion. The Mac followed with $10.43 billion, trailed by the iPad with $7.65 billion), wearables (Apple Watch, AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, etc.) with $8.82 billion; and Services (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and iCloud) with $19.82 billion.

The Mac saw revenue up from $9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Services was up from $16.9 billion for the same period, while wearables was up from $7.8 billion.. However, the iPhone was down from $47.9 billion, and the iPad was down from $7.8 billion.

