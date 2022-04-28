Satechi’s US$39.99 Dual Vertical Laptop Stand is convenient for vertically cradling up to two devices, including Mac laptops, iPads, and iPhones. Well, at least it can cradle two devices with some caveats. More on this in a moment.

The front section is approximately 1.2cm (12mm) while the section in the back is around 1.5cm (15mm). The best thing about the Dual Vertical Laptop Stand is that it saves desktop space. I use it to cradle my 16-inch MacBook Pro when I’m using it with an external display. Another benefit: this set-up also improves airflow around a laptop and keeps it running cool. You can also use the Satechi accessory to keep devices stowed away when not in use.

The Dual Vertical Laptop Stand has a minimalist, but solid aluminum build, with a weight balancing base sporting non-slip pads that keep the stand from sliding about on your desk. The Dual Vertical Stand weighs about 312 grams, but you should place your Mac laptop in a horizontal position and not vertically, as this can cause the stand to tip over due to the Mac being top heavy.

The internal silicon mat in the stand’s two cradles boasts protective grip beds to protect your electronics from unwanted scratches and nicks.

When it comes to the big ol’ 16-inch MacBook Pro, it will fit in the second slot opening of the stand (which is 15.5mm wide) — as long as there isn’t a case installed.

This isn’t an issue for me, as I don’t put my laptop in a case unless I’m taking it on the road. However, I always keep my 12.9-inch iPad Pro in a Smart Keyboard case. And the tablet won’t fit into a slot on the Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand without removing said case, which is a minor inconvenience for me.

However, if your iPad has a case with a maximum thickness of 3-4 mm, there’s no problem. And my iPhone 13 Pro Max fits perfecting into the accessory even with a case installed.

Compatible devices

These are the Apple devices that are compatible with the Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand

MacBook Air/Pro 13-inch M1, 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch (M1 Pro & Max), 2020/2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro.

Review overview Compatibility 8 The Pros Solid build

saves desktop space

keeps laptops cool The Cons Thicker cases must be removed

only one color summary 9.3Depending on which devices you wish to use it with, the Satechi Dual Vertical is a practical, good-looking accessory for your various Apple devices. And it’s available in any color you like — as long as that color is space grey.

