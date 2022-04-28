Apple continued its success with the M.x-equipped Mac laptops, seeing see Mac sales rise from 6.6 million to 7.1 million year-over-year in quarter one of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple now has 8% of the global computer market, the article adds.

That’s slightly lower than other research groups claim. IDC says Apple has 9% of the global computer market, while IDC says Apple has 8.9%. (Note that none of the research groups count iPads in their tally of personal computers.)

Lenovo maintained its lead in the global personal computer market in the first quarter of 2022 with sales of 18.2 million PCs. In second and third place (Apple’s in fourth) are: HP with sales of 15.9 million; and Dell with sales of 13.8 million.

