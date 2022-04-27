Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From iMore: Apple says that it disagrees with a report by Japanese authorities that suggests the inclusion of Safari pre-installed on devices harms competition. The same report also floats the idea that App;e should allow people to install apps from multiple app stores.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s MetLife Building renovation plans have been approved, ahead of a new billion-dollar campus at the Research Triangle Park in Cary, North Carolina.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is expected to report stable March quarter results that are in line with Wall Street consensus thanks to improving supply conditions, according to investment bank Cowen.

° From GMSArena: Apple has struck a deal with Chinese display maker BOE, industry insiders revealed. The contract is worth CNY50 million and is for 25% of OLED displays, designated for the iPhone 14 smartphone. BOE will provide only 6.1” panels, meaning the bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro duo will still exclusively use screens, manufactured by LG and Samsung.

