Apple’s Self Service Repair is now available, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Self Service Repair is available in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries — beginning in Europe — later this year.

Apple says the new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, he can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Apple says every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through “extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. “The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling.

The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are the same as used by Apple’s repair network. Apple will offer tool rental kits for US$49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free.

Apple says Self Service Repair is part of its efforts to further expand access to repairs. Over the past three years, the tech giant has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers.

A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

Also today, Apple published a paper, “Expanding Access to Safe, Reliable, and Secure Service and Repair,” which details Apple’s approach to designing long-lasting products and increasing access to repairs.

