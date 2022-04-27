Apple TV+ has set its cast for Season 2 of the murder mystery comedy “The Afterparty,” reports Deadline. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao are set to return alongside previously announced star Tiffany Haddish.

They will be joined by high-profile new Season 2 cast additions Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) and Vivian Wu (Away) in the comedy from Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Deadline says season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson, joined by Chao, reprising their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Haddish back as Detective Danner.

On March 3, Apple TV+ announced an early season two renewal of “The Afterparty.” Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a series centered on a murder mystery each season. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. The first season was set at a high school reunion party.

