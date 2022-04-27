Apple shipped nearly one million “Made in India”’ iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2022, a jump of 50% in iPhone shipments from within the country, according to the Business Standard.

That’s based on data from market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“Our insights point to the contribution of ‘Made in India’ iPhones in quarter one of 2022, increasing 50% year-over-year. The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as the iPhone 13, is almost equal to the iPhone 12,” says Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

In September 2019 it was announced that Apple would invest up to $1 billion in India as the tech giant plans to begin exporting “Made in India” iPhones globally. Foxconn, Apple’s Taiwan-based manufacturing partner, was named as the investment partner for the tech giant’s new push, according to The Times of India.

Foxconn’s factory in Chennai is used to make Apple products. Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, is the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu.

