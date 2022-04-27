To celebrate Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8) Apple is offering a series of promotions to help you pick a gift for your mom. They include:

° 1-800 Flowers – $15 off when spending $39.99 or more with the promo code APPLEPAY;

° Apoktheke – 20 percent off fragrances, body care, and more with promo code APPLEPAY;

° Zazzle – 25 percent off personalized gifts, decor, and more with promo code APPLEPAY2022.

‌Apple Pay‌ must be used for all of the purchases to get the discount, and the offers are valid through May 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The discounts cannot be combined with other promotions.

