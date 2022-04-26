Alongside developer and public betas of macOS Monterey 12.4, Apple has released a beta version of new firmware (15.5) for the Studio Display. It addresses the much-reported webcam issues.

The Studio Display has a 12-megapixel webcam with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra-wide 122-degree field of view. However, the image quality isn’t nearly as good as that of the webcams on the 24-inch iMac and 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro. In good light, it’s disappointing. In low light, it’s …. well …. just bad.

Last month Apple said an upcoming firmware upgrade will fix the issue. Apparently, it’s almost ready.

