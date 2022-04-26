Jamf, which specializes in Apple Enterprise Management, held a special Jamf Event to showcase new technologies it has developed to help organizations deliver an environment that is enterprise secure and consumer simple.

“Organizations should not have to choose between comprehensive security and exceptional usability in today’s work anywhere environments. That’s why we are excited to expand on the security capabilities available in the enterprise-secure, consumer-simple platform our customers know and love,” says Michael Covington, vice president of Portfolio Strategy at Jamf, in a press release. “At Jamf, we are rethinking endpoint security to meet the needs of the modern enterprise. We want organizations to confidently send devices into the world that have good baseline configurations that can detect and stop malware compromise, and that are equipped with preventative measures to block inbound attacks like phishing from impacting worker productivity.”

He says Jamf’s new functionality announced today includes Jamf Protect enhancements, “making Jamf the only comprehensive endpoint and network security platform built for Apple.”

What’s more, Jamf announced a new set of endpoint protection technologies for macOS, with the goal of providing all of the tools an organization needs, in one platform, to maintain good device security hygiene, detect attacks, and stop malware from compromising endpoints, while also preventing incoming threats before they put users or devices at risk. Enhancements to Jamf Protect include:

Network threat prevention: The most successful strategy for dealing with threats to macOS endpoints is to prevent them from reaching devices in the first place. To address the need for threat prevention on macOS, Jamf announced that it is extending its macOS endpoint protection feature set to now include threat prevention capabilities that add network-based indicators of compromise into the solution.

Powerful analytics: Jamf’s endpoint protection provides comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events, allowing InfoSec teams to isolate and remediate detected threats, investigate incidents using data both on the device and from the network, and experience visibility into their environments.

Removable storage: Jamf announced new removable storage controls to ensure sensitive business data is only written to encrypted USB mass media drives, which protects against physical loss and unauthorized data access.

Jamf also announced the launch of Jamf Trust, an intuitive app for employees that powers workflows related to Jamf’s security products, including Jamf Threat Defense, Jamf Safe Internet, Jamf Data Policy, and Jamf Private Access. Covington says Jamf Trust will give users access to powerful security capabilities without impacting device performance or productivity. Jamf Trust will launch across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android and Windows this May.

Jamf Safe Internet combines content filtering and network threat prevention features that block unsafe content and malicious attacks so students can learn safely anywhere. This includes protecting against malware and phishing attacks.

Jamf Safe Internet is driven from a vast content-filtering database, and includes lightweight technology to filter results without invading student privacy and without sacrificing the learning experience that Apple devices provide. Jamf Safe Internet will be available for macOS and iOS this summer.

