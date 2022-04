Apple has updated the firmware for its AirTags trackers to version 1A301. I’m not sure what the upgrade does as there are no release notes from the tech giant.

As noted by MacRumors, there’s no way to force an AirTag update; it’s done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To prompt an update, you can place the tracking device in range of your ‌iPhone. However, you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today