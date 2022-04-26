Adam Scott of Apple TV+’s “Severance” has won a Webby Award as Best Actor for his performance in the series, which has been renewed for season two.

The Webby Awards are awards for excellence on the Internet presented annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a judging body composed of over two thousand industry experts and technology innovators.

Here’s what the Webby Awards site say about Scott’s performance: A beloved actor, when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch. That’s partly why Severance is one of the most compelling series on streaming. In his portrayal of Mark Scout, the Lumon Industries employee who chooses to “sever” his work and personal lives, Adam Scott brings his quiet strength and humor to this dystopian story. Audiences are fascinated by workplace dramas and Adam Scott gives life to this story of extreme workplace productivity culture the way no one else can.

With his portrayal of Mark Scout, Scott strikes multi-dimensional chords with the audience – his performance is incredible, it leaves the audience questioning at every turn of the show. The show shines a light on the impact of personal tragedies and the importance of facing your trauma, coupling that with a shadowy dystopian world makes for unstoppable watching. The audience is gripped the whole way along and Adam’s performance is why.

