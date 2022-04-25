Last year, Apple announced a US$100 million fund to assist US small developers. Now the tech giant is reminding eligible developers that they have until May 20, 2022, to submit a request to an independent administrator to receive payment.

The fund is open to all developers based in the United States who:

° Sold paid apps or in-app purchases (including subscriptions) through the App Store between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021; and

° Earned proceeds equal to or less than $1 million through the US storefront in each calendar year in which they had a developer account between 2015 to 2021.

In August 2021,Apple announced a number of changes coming to the App Store that, pending court approval, will resolve a class-action suit from U.S. developers. Among other things, the agreement stated that Apple would establish a fund to assist small US developers.

