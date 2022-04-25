Apple plans to increase the production of the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max by 10 million units for the second calendar quarter of the year (April to June), according to the Taiwanese version of DigiTimes.

From the report (as translated by MacRumors): Apple is rumored to expand its production plan for the iPhone 13 in the second quarter of 2022. Among them, the production of high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is planned to increase by about 10 million units, and relevant Apple supply chain players are expected to benefit.

On April 21, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reported that, for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, Apple saw its new iPhone 13 models deliver some of the best results in several quarters. The entire model line — including iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, had the largest share of U.S. sales in several years, notes the research group.

“The new iPhone 13 models enjoyed some of the largest share we’ve seen in many quarters,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-fFounder. “The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales. Also this quarter, iPhone 13 had the highest share for a single model, at 38%, that we’ve seen in some time. Post-pandemic buyers flocked to Apple’s newest phones, even though they had only incremental improvements over previous models. iPhone mini continues to have low share, with 12 and 13 mini each accounting for only 3% of sales.”

