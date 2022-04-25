Apple manufacturer TSMC is estimated to rake in revenues of NT$500 billion (about US$17 billion) from fulfilling Apple orders in 2022, up from NT$405.4 billion in 2021, reports DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The article says the tech giant is expected to start producing chips for the upcoming iPhone 14 and other devices — as well as M.x chips for Macs — in the first half of June. DigiTimes adds that TSMC is likely to remain Apple’s sole chip supplier for the foreseeable future.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related