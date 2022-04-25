In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says he still thinks that Apple is working on a 27-inch iMac. And he thinks it will sport an Apple-designed M3 processor.

“… I’ve heard that the M2 chips aren’t the only ones in testing within Apple,” he writes. “And if you’re waiting for a new iMac, I’m hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works—though I imagine it won’t launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won’t be anytime soon.”

Many folks were expecting to see an update of the 27-inch iMac at Apple’s March “Peek Performance” event. It didn’t happen. With the introduction of the Mac Studio, there’s been some speculation that the tech giant sees that desktop as a replacement for an iMac Pro. However, both Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo think we’ll still see an iMac bigger than 24 inch — though both say it won’t arrived until 2023.

