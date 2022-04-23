Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: A leaked version of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) indicates that Apple could be forced to make major changes to the App Store, Messages, FaceTime, third-party browsers, and Siri.

° From DigiTimes: TSMC has set a timetable to move its 2nm GAA process to production in 2025 while commercializing its 3nm FInFET process with improved yield rates in the second half of 2022, with Apple and Intel among the first clients to adopt both nodes.

° From Vice: Apple Pay is the “easiest” way to make money with a recently developed type of underground bot which steals targets’ multi-factor authentication tokens, one fraudster says.

° From The Elec: BOE is expected to continue facing production problems with OLED panels for iPhones due to the ongoing chip shortage.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is in the midst of switching its Apple Cash virtual debit cards to the Visa network, just days after the company rolled out new fraud protections for Apple Pay transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related