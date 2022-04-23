Apple has announced an Apple Watch Series 6 Service program for a blank screen issue. The tech giant has determined that the screen on a “very small” percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021.

If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker at Apple’s support page to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related