SEH Computertechnik, a specialist in network solutions, has adapted its SEH UTN Manager software tool for use with macOS Monterey and Apple’s M1 processors.

SEH UTN Manager version 3.4.1 makes it possible to use and manage all SEH dongle and USB device servers, guaranteeing compatibility with Macs. The company says its customers and users are invited to participate in an evaluation round to experience the performance of the new management tool firsthand beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

The new SEH UTN Manager version addresses compatibility issues that SEH and Mac users have had for several years. In late 2020, Apple began the transition from Intel® to its own M1 Arm®-based silicon-on-chip (SoC) processors, as well as introduced its Monterey (version 12) operating system. Furthermore, Apple has increasingly restricted the use of kernel extensions since 2019 with macOS version Catalina. Then, with Monterey’s release, they became basically obsolete at the low level where SEH intervenes Macs.

“With Apple’s switch to the new macOS version in conjunction with the increasingly widespread M1 chip-based Apple computers, we were faced with the task of creating a sensible, technologically mature solution for our customers without imposing any customizations, cryptic settings or restrictions on the security of their systems on the user,” says Jörg Hecke, product marketing manager at SEH.

SEH delivered UTN Manager versions that run natively on current and Apple Arm-based architectures, with no emulation required through Apple Rosetta 2. SEH UTN Manager 3.4.1 enables dongles for Apple environments for: iLOK (e.g., Avid ProTools); eLicenser (e.g., Steinberg Tools); Wibu Codemeter; scanners. Printers, and mass storage devices.

SEH invites all interested Mac users who use SEH USB device servers, such as utnserver PRO, and USB dongle servers, such as dongleserver Pro, to participate in evaluating the new version of the tool. UTN Manager 3.4.1 will be available in the second quarter of 2022. At that time, users will be able to download the new version free of charge from the SEH website https://www.seh-technology.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related