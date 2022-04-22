Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users, has shared its its top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows from this week (April 14 to April 20).

Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is The Batman, streaming on HBO Max. Rounding out the top 10 are: Better Call Saul (Netflix); Death on the Nile (HBO Max and Hulu); Severance (Apple TV+); Outer Range (Prime Video); All the Old Knives (Prime Video); Halo (Paramount+), Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix), and Sonic the Hedgehog (Prime Video).

