I think Apple’s new Studio Display is good-if-not-great external display for Mac users (see my review here). However, with a price starting at US$1,599, it’s not affordable for many users.

In this case, check out Monoprice’s 28-inch CrystalPro 4K USB-C Monitor with an IPS (in-plane switching) LCD. It’s a good buy at US$359.99 for several reasons including:

° It has High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, which the Studio Display doesn’t.

° It has an adjustable stand that allows the display to pivot in portrait mode and adjust the height — something the Studio Display doesn’t. The stand contains a hole that can be used to organize the cables connecting to the display. There’s also a VESA mount at the back for mounting the Monoprice monitor to a wall.

° It has low blue light support, which the Studio Display doesn’t.. Low Blue Light Technology reduces the emission of the harmful low-blue lights on a display in order to prevent eye fatigue. You can adjust the Monoprice display filter, via software, to block the level of blue light.

What I like about the Crystal Pro 4K

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K IPS monitor with its 3840 x 2160 provides detail, rich and (mostly) accurate color reproduction and a fast <5ms response time. It boasts a brightness of 250 Lumens and viewing angles of 178 degrees on both axes.

The USB Type‑C video input, with 65 watts of Power Delivery make it a nice companion for Mac laptops. It also has two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 video inputs, which increases your connectivity options. The CrystalPro 4K IPS sports a convenient 2‑port USB Type‑A hub for connecting a keyboard, mouse, or other USB devices.

The CrystalPro 4K IPS has a nice design. Its matte surface works well in highly lit office environments, and the bezel that surrounds it is reasonably thin .

What I don’t like about the Crystal Pro 4K

The Monoprice display isn’t a great choice for gaming, as it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz. However, as a general-purpose business monitor, that’s fine.

The CrystalPro 4K IPS’ two speakers with two watts apiece are adequate at best. If you’re looking for a monitor with excellent speakers, Apple’s Studio Display is the best I’ve ever tested.

Not surprisingly, there’s no TrueTone support. Devices with True Tone technology feature sensors that measure the ambient light colour and brightness.

The device then uses this information to automatically adjust its display, so it can correct white point and illumination based on your environmental lighting in order to render the right kinds of white under any conditions. If this is important to you, the Studio Display supports TrueTone.

Review overview Adjustability 10 Display 8.5 The Pros Great price

HDR Support

Can be rotated The Cons Lackluster speakers

Not great for gaming summary 9.5If you want a less expensive, and more adjustable, external monitor than Apple’s Studio Display, the CrystalPro 4K USB-C is a great choice.

