Another day, another lawsuit. Russian lawyers are suing Apple for the closure of its Apple Pay service in that country, reports RepublicWorld.

In response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the tech giant announced in March in March halted all product sales in Russia and had limited Apple Pay and other services in the country.

From a statement by Apple: We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited.

Konstantin Lukoyanov told TASS, a state-owned Russian news agency, that the law firm of Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners (CLP) will sue Apple as the rights of Russian consumers have been violated by the “unjustified” and “unilateral” shutdown of Apple Pay. According to the attorney, the move by the company needs to be considered as “intentional moral damage” to Russian users and owners of Apple devices. The attorney asserted that the recovery amount needs to be substantial for compensating the damage caused to the Russian consumers by the decision of Apple. As per the news report, the attorney further stated that anyone who thinks that their rights were violated by Apple’s decision and it needs to be held “responsible” for its actions, can contact the law firm and join the lawsuit against the company.

