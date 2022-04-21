Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From The Elec: South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI is planning to apply to its smartphone battery production the stacking method it currently uses for the production of electric vehicle batteries.

° From iMore: Apple is out with a new Apple Pay promotion that offers savings at Panera and Jimmy John’s through April 25.

° From 9to5Mac: A sketchy rumor claims the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a faster USB 3.0 Lightning connector.

° From The Verge: Your Apple HomePod may now be worth more than its $299 MSRP.

° From MacRumors: Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer who recently purchased an iPhone for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law, a judge has ruled.

° From AppleInsider: European Union officials have voted to support a long-planned proposal to require Apple, and all technology firms, to adopt USB-C as a common charger, and add a new requirement for a standard for wireless charging.

° From The Guardian: Apple to roll out child safety feature that scans messages for nudity to UK iPhones.

° From MacVoices Live!: In his newest Take Control book, “Take Control of Untangling Connections,” Glenn Fleishman takes on the extremely challenging task of making sense of the many cable, connector, and function standards that you may run into. From the multiple variations of USB to DisplayPort and HDMI, he offerss tips and tricks on what works best for what, and how to determine what a given cable is capable of. (Part 1)

