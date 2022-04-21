Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “The Big Conn,” the new four-part documentary series that tells the true story of larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in U.S. history.

All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. “The Big Conn” series and podcast will make their global debut May 6 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively.

“The Big Conn” recently made its world premiere at SXSW with a screening of the first two episodes of the series followed by a Q&A with writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, “The Big Conn” is produced by FunMeter (“McMillion$”), with Hernandez, Lazarte and Peter King serving as executive producers, and Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence joining as co-executive producers.

The audio series will be a part of the Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts, including the recently launched true crime series “Run, Bambi, Run,” the duPont-Columbia Award-winning “The Line,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

