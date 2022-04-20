Apple TV+ plans to expand its award-winning offerings of premium Apple Originals for kids and families with “Sago Mini Friends,” a new preschool animated series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, based on the characters and designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini.

About ‘Sago Mini Friends’

Here’s how the series is described: The “Sago Mini Friends” series is an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

The popular Sago Mini World app features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old and has been recognized by the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Awards and the Kidscreen Awards. Sago Mini World encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with thoughtfully designed digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

“Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”), and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”), and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films – Toronto (”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Blue’s Clues & You!” and “Wild Kratts”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

