Apple is launching DJ mixes in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, reports TechCrunch. The company says the launch brings listeners into a truly immersive audio experience with “multidimensional sound and clarity.”

The article says Detroit-based DJ and producer Jeff Mills is going to kick off the launch with an exclusive hour-long mix called “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.” The set also officially relaunches Apple Music’s One Mix series, which is a showcase of the world’s top DJs and producers. Apple says new mixes will be added monthly going forward.

“The response to spatial audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this innovation in sound,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s global head of dance and electronic music, in a statement.

WHAT IS SPATIAL AUDIO?

On May 17, 2020, Apple announced that Apple Music is bringing “industry-leading sound quality” to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. The company says Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related