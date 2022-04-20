Are you an Apple Pay user like me? If so, good news. Apple is upgrading its Apple Pay fraud prevention features for cards stored in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. However, there’s a downside: the features are, for now, only for Visa cards.

Apple Pay uses have received (or will receive) this message: “For cards with certain enhanced fraud prevention, when you attempt an online or in-app transaction, your device will evaluate information about your Apple ID, device, and location (if you have enabled Location Services), to develop fraud prevention assessments, which are used by Apple to identify and prevent fraud,” the alert reads.

Apple will also share ”fraud prevention assessments as well as information about your transaction (such as purchase amount, currency, and date) with your payment card network for fraud prevention.” What’s more, users will be notified that their cards have enhanced fraud prevention when they’re added to Apple Pay, as well as when they first attempt an online or in-app transaction with the card.

