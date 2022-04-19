PCMag has published a post on data that shows the new iPhone SE and Google Pixel 6 sales are stymied by a lack of enthusiasm for the devices at US wireless carrier stores.

In a new Wave7 report provided to PCMag, 56% of store representatives said that iPhone SE demand was weaker this year than it had been for the previous iPhone SE. Lack of advertising and disinterest in small size iPhones may be contributing factors to the slow iPhone SE sales. Prepaid market sales, however, may be the iPhone SE’s saving grace, with many offers from Metro, Boost, and Cricket, according to PCMag.

Google has doubled-down and reportedly issued “very high” sales incentives for the Pixel 6 to U.S. sales personnel at Verizon stores. Though, reports of bugs and performance issues may have limited the market to “diehard” Pixel fans, notes one sales rep in the Wave 7 report.

The report’s data about the iPhone SE mirrors a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the new version of the iPhone SE is seeing “lackluster” demand.

He says the smartphone remains “in stock” across China despite lockdowns that have closed some Apple factories, including those of Pegatron, the sole suppliers of the new iPhone SE. This is because of “lackluster demand,” according to Kuo. He adds that Apple is starting to struggle with the supply of its high-end MacBook Pro, the delivery time of which is slipping by 3-5 weeks after the lockdown in China.

About the iPhone SE

Apple debuted the new iPhone SE at the March 8 “Peek Performance” event. Its upgrades include the performance of the A15 Bionic processor.

It comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

