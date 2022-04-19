Fandom, described as “the world’s largest fan platform,” has unveiled the findings from its second annual State of Streaming report, including some details about Apple TV+.

The State of Streaming Report is a study and analysis that examines the impact of changes in consumer viewing behaviors and mindsets on the streaming industry. Fandom claims to have over 300 million unique monthly visitors, more than 250,000 fan-powered wikis, and over 40 million pages of content that get a combined 30 billion page views each year.

The State of Streaming report shows that cost is the leading reason why subscribers will likely cancel a subscription. Sixty-one believe their streaming services are too expensive and value the average video streaming service at $7.46 monthly.

Average prices consumers want to pay for top streaming services include: Netflix (US$10.60), HBO Max ($9.30), Disney+ ($9.20), Hulu ($8.60), Amazon Prime Video ($8.60), Apple TV+ ($6.9), Paramount+ ($6.80), and Peacock ($5.50). Other highlights from the report include:

73% of fans would justify the cost of a streaming service if it provides exclusive access to entertainment offerings like exclusives and behind-the-scenes content as well as merchandise & collectibles

32% of fans would find added value in bundles with gaming subscriptions

62% state that GENRE is the key differentiator with Disney+ being acknowledged as the genre-leader to date

19% of consumers don’t have a strong allegiance to streaming service as viewer behavior is driven by content, not provider loyalty

45% claim that streaming services who establish partnerships – like offering packages with food delivery services – would enhance their viewing experience and drive loyalty

46% look for community & culture around their entertainment interests

Franchises that foster always-on fan exploration outside of releases live at the top of Fandom’s rankings – #1 Star Wars, #2 Disney, #3 Harry Potter, #4 Marvel

Disney’s massive franchises with critical fandoms will make them a standout leader in the streaming space – and consumers believe Disney+ has a +30% higher value than an average video streaming service

80% of Fandom users have returned to theaters or are comfortable with in-theater viewing – but 74% of consumers are willing to wait to see the movie as part of one of their subscription plans, as long as it’s free

When consumers prefer to see movies in a theater it is because of: 61% – Screen size 54% – Sound Quality 51% – Event/Outing

When consumers prefer to watch movies at home it is because of: 82% – Ability to pause while watching 65% – Owning movies they can rewatch 61% – Watch with subtitles



