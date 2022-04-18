Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”), Luke Tennie (“CSI: Vegas”) and Lukita Maxwell (“Generation”) round out the main cast of Apple TV+’s comedy series “Shrinking,” joining previously announced stars Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller, reports Deadline.

The 10-episode comedy series is written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso’s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein.

ABOUT ‘SHRINKING’

Here’s how “Shrinking” is described: Grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, according to the show’s logline. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink.”

ABOUT APPLE TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

