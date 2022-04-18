In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple should make a “pro” mode for iPadOS. This would allow the tablet’s software to catch up with the power of its hardware.

“The current iPad Pro hardware remains well ahead of its operating system, iPadOS,” he writes. “The device now has an M1 chip, the same processor that powers a 13-inch MacBook Pro or 24-inch iMac. It’s way more powerful than needed to run iPadOS, which, in my mind, is still basically a blown-up and tweaked version of the iPhone’s iOS.”

Here’s what Gurman suggests as three iPad Pro modes:

A standard, touch-first mode with the normal home screen that is part of iPadOS today.

A new option that turns on when you connect an Apple Pencil, optimizing icons, controls and user interface elements for that accessory.

And, most importantly, a new “pro” mode that kicks in when the iPad is connected to a keyboard and trackpad, such as Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, or an external display.

