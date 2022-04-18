Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Pro Snooker & Pool is described: Following the worldwide success of its sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Snooker & Pool 2022, probably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

The simple click and play interface allows you to pick up and play the game quickly, or alternatively for the more serious players the game includes cue ball control allowing you to perform more advanced shots including back spin, top spin, left spin (Left english), right spin (Right english) and ball swerve.

So whether you want a simple easy and fun snooker game or a full on simulation this game is for you.

Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 is a multi-player (1-2) game for ages 4 and up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related