In the ongoing saga of which media company gets the prime NFL Sunday Ticket games package, the lucrative rights could be Apple’s for the taking, reports Seeking Alpha.

The article says that, according to Puck Editor Matthew Belloni, sources say “It’s Apple’s to lose, at this point.” He said that one source told him, “that the deal is actually done and is being kept quiet at Apple’s request,” but that any deal has yet to be officially confirmed.

In February it was reported that Apple and Amazon as the front-runners to get the NFL’s out-of-market package, “Sunday Ticket.” “Sunday Ticket,” which has aired on DirecTV, is separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon. Acquiring it would certainly attract more eyeballs to Apple TV+.

