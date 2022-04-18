“The Problem with Jon Stewart,” which launched on AppleTV+ in September, appears to be a flop, as it trails far behind its competitors on broadcast and cable TV, according to Bloomberg. (Or it may be a hit; more on this in a moment.)

The show’s first episode was seen by just 180,000 US homes in the first week it debuted last fall, measurement firm Samba TV said. That number dropped to 78% to 40,000 by its fifth episode, which aired in early March. By comparison, an episode in March of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” was seen in 844,000 U.S. homes, Samba TV says.

On the other hand, quoting unnamed “sources,” Entertainment Weekly said the show is the No. 1 unscripted series on Apple TV+, citing “sources.”

And Molly Thompson, head of unscripted and documentaries at Apple TV+, told Bloomberg that “We are thrilled that ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ has resonated with viewers all over the world. The series has sparked complex conversations about critical issues, and we’re proud to team with Jon for season two and beyond.”

Here’s Apple’s description of The Problem With Jon Stewart: The series explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. About Apple TV+

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related