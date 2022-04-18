Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “Make or Break,” the new seven-part documentary series that delivers behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the World Title at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT). As previously announced, the soon-to-premiere series has received an early season two renewal, with production underway during the current competition season. Set to debut globally on Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+, the first season of the series spotlights internationally recognized surfers and features never-before-seen interviews with:

11-time world champion and 56-time career victory winner Kelly Slater

Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore

Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina

Two-time world champion Tyler Wright

2019 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira

2021 Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb

Additional notable surfers featured in “Make or Break” include Morgan Cibilic, Johanne Defay, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols and Jack Robinson.

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL. Executive producers are Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees (“Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Amy”), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”), and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

