Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users, has shared its its top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows from this week (April 7 to April 13).

Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is Death on the Nile, streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. All the Old Knives and Apple TV’s Severance and Slow Horses also made the top 5, while the streaming service’s movie, CODA, placed 10th.

In spots 6-9 are Halo (Paramount+), Better Call Saul (Netflix), Tokyo Vice (HBO Max), and Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount+).

