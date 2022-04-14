Satechi has announced two new laptop accessories: the Dual Vertical Laptop Stand and an 8K Ultra HD High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable.
According to Satechi, the US$39.99 Dual Vertical Laptop Stand (pictured):
- Features an updated stand to simultaneously cradle up to two laptops, two tablets, or even two smartphones vertically
- Keeps devices stowed away when not in use, offering consumers a way to organize and free up valuable desktop space without having to worry about them toppling over
- Minimalist and sleek, functional design that compliments any workstation
- Premium build quality and sturdy weight balancing base keeps delicate electronics in place, protecting them from unwanted scratches and knicks
According to Satechi, the $29.99 8K Ultra HD High Speed HDMI cable:
- Supports higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, and more, ideal for creating content and streaming videos and games
- Offers unique dynamic HDR, 12 Bit color processing technology, and 48 Gbps bandwidth to provide an ultra high-definition cinematic experience
- More ideal depth, brightness, detail, contrast, and wider color gamut creates an impressive 3D visual effect
- Premium braided nylon construction prevents breakage, along with a corrosion-resistant 24K gold-plated full metal connector that provides an uninterrupted viewing experience
