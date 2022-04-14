Satechi has announced two new laptop accessories: the Dual Vertical Laptop Stand and an 8K Ultra HD High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable.

According to Satechi, the US$39.99 Dual Vertical Laptop Stand (pictured):

Features an updated stand to simultaneously cradle up to two laptops, two tablets, or even two smartphones vertically

Keeps devices stowed away when not in use, offering consumers a way to organize and free up valuable desktop space without having to worry about them toppling over

Minimalist and sleek, functional design that compliments any workstation

Premium build quality and sturdy weight balancing base keeps delicate electronics in place, protecting them from unwanted scratches and knicks

According to Satechi, the $29.99 8K Ultra HD High Speed HDMI cable:

Supports higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, and more, ideal for creating content and streaming videos and games

Offers unique dynamic HDR, 12 Bit color processing technology, and 48 Gbps bandwidth to provide an ultra high-definition cinematic experience

More ideal depth, brightness, detail, contrast, and wider color gamut creates an impressive 3D visual effect

Premium braided nylon construction prevents breakage, along with a corrosion-resistant 24K gold-plated full metal connector that provides an uninterrupted viewing experience

