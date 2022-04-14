Justin Chon has signed on to direct and executive produce the upcoming Jason Momoa Apple TV+ series “Chief of War,” reports Variety.

He’ll direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. It marks his latest directing venture with Apple, as Chon helmed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Apple series “Pachinko.” Variety notes that Chon most recently wrote, directed, and starred in the feature “Blue Bayou,” which also starred Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, and Emory Cohen.

About ‘Chief of War’

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for “Chief of War,” a limited series that will not only star Momoa, but which will be written and executive produced by him.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode “Chief of War” will follow “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

