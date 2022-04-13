Olivia Newman has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Apple TV+s limited series,” The Last Thing He Told Me,” reports Deadline. She n directs the anticipated Sony Pictures film “Where The Crawdads Sing,” based on Delia Owens’ bestselling book.

Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestseller, the series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

About ‘The Lat Thing He Told Me’

“The Last Thing He Told Me” centers on a woman (Jennifer Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

