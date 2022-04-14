Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From AppleInsider: Almost 12 months after Apple launched App Tracking Transparency, a new analysis predicts its second year will still see major disruption to advertiser, with Facebook, YouTube and more collectively losing around $16 billion.

° From iMore: Some Mac App Store developers are using bait-and-switch in-app purchases to scam users.

° From MarketWatch: A California man has pleaded guilty to buying millions of dollars worth of Apple laptops that had been stolen from major schools including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley as well as from Tesla Inc.

° From 9to5Mac: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, wants half your metaverse revenue as it decries Apple’s 30% App Store cut.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Charlotte Henry about streaming sports concludes as they talk about blackouts, how Apple TV+ is starting to differentiate content based on geography due to rights holder issues, and the importance (or lack of) back catalogs to streaming services. (Part 2)

