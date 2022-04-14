A new report from DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the article) claims the rumored “Apple Car” will sport a centrally integrated operating system like Tesla.

Tesla OS is a free, open-source, aftermarket firmware distribution of Android. Some say the “the crowning jewel” of Tesla’s software would be Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). Tesla has made plenty of progress with Autopilot within the last year and maybe close to releasing feature-complete FSD.

From the article: Apple’s electric car, the Apple Car, will adopt a centrally integrated operating system (OS) like Tesla, and The Korean factory will assist in the development of the self-driving sensor part of the Domain Control Unit (DCU).

In automotive applications, a domain controller is a computer that controls a set of vehicle functions related to a specific area, or domain. Functional domains that require a domain controller are typically compute-intensive and connect to a large number of input/output (I/O) devices.

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related