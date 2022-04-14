Apple TV+’s upcoming “Metropolis” series will film in Australia, the country’s government screen development agency VicScreen reports.

The article says the highly-anticipated sci-fi series was attracted to the state through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive grant as the first in a pipeline of projects from NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group that’s expected to inject $416 million directly into the Victorian economy over coming years.

The Victorian Government further backed the project by supporting state-of-the-art virtual production infrastructure to be built in Victoria, including one of the largest permanent “LED volumes” — high-tech digital screens that display background environments and visual effects on set—in the world.

About ‘Metropolis’

Last month it was announced that Apple TV+ had landed a series order for Sam Esmail’s adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 film “Metropolis.” Esmail is the creator of the “Mr. Robot” series and creative force between Starz’ upcoming political drama series “Gaslit.”

Esmail will write and direct the “Metropolis” adaptation for Apple TV+. He will exec produce with his Esmail Corp production partner Chad Hamilton.

Here’s how the original 1927 film by director Fritz Lang and writer Thea von Harbou is described: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

