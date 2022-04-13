Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Yesterday Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the keynote speech at the Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C. The conference, hosted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals, is focused on international privacy and data protection.

° From AppleInsider: Privacy-focused company DuckDuckGo is adding to its existing iOS version with a new Mac web browser, currently in beta.

° From iMore: New insight from one analyst says that Apple may announce another massive buyback program.

° From a ChargerLab tweet: Apple plans to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger. Here are leaked pics of it.

° From 9to5Mac: Consumers and tech giants alike favor a federal privacy law, rather than the piecemeal approach of individual states passing their own laws – and the chair of the Federal Trade Commission says that now is the time to create one.

° From Macworld: Apple’s next limited Activity Challenge is on April 22 for Earth Day.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss why Apple’s Oscar win is so important for its place in the entertainment industry. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related