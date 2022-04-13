Jodi Balfour has been tapped for a major recurring role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. She is the first known cast addition for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series, reports Deadline.

She’ll play Jack, “a charming venture capitalist,” the article adds. “Ted Lasso” isn’t Balfour’s first Apple TV+ rodeo. She has a starring role in “For All Mankind.” Season three of that series starts June 10.

In addition to Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, she joins the returning series regular ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” began filming in London on March 6. No date has been given, but the season 3 premiere probably won’t arrive until late summer or fall.

