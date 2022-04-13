Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone 14‌ and the upcoming “Apple Glasses” (Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset) will accelerate a broader industry upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6E specification. If so, it could be good timing.

Wi-Fi 6E forecast

Wi-Fi 6E was commercialized in 2021 and, in addition to supporting the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, it can also operate in the 6Hz band. According to TrendForce research, by 2025, the market share of smartphones supporting Wi-Fi 6 and 6E is estimated to surpass 80%.

TrendForce further indicates that the market share of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will reach 58% in 2022, officially surpassing Wi-Fi 5 technology. This adoption is primarily driven by the fact that countries such as the United States, Britain, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan have already used the 6GHz frequency band for Wi-Fi technology, as well as the support from the two major mobile phone camps, iOS and Android, and the active deployment of related industrial chains.

Kuo said that Wi-Fi 6E will be key to providing the high-speed wireless transmissions necessary for AR and VR experiences. He added that head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, respectively.

About Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E adds support for the 6GHz wireless spectrum. This means faster wireless speeds and lower latencies than previous generations, though you’ll need a new router. Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices can take advantage of those new airwaves.In other words, Wi-Fi 6E is a faster, more efficient version of Wi-Fi that allows wireless access points like routers to better manage networks crowded with lots of users and client devices. It’s not a new version of Wi-Fi like Wi-Fi 6, but is a term that identifies Wi-Fi 6 devices that are equipped with the chips and radios needed to operate in that new mass of spectrum the FCC just opened up.

