Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been upgraded to version 7.0. The tool is an an app locker and website blocker rolled into one.

It locks apps with password and blocks websites with password on Safari, Chrome, Opera and more browsers. Version 7.0 adjusts the main interface to provide a simpler surface. It also allows users to import and export websites in text files for blocking. In addition, it supports schedule setting for all the apps.

Cisdem AppCrypt requires macOS 10.12 or later. It costs US$29.99 for a single user lifetime license; a demo is available for download.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related