Beats Studio Buds (US$149.99) are now available from Apple in new Ocean Blue (pictured), Sunset Pink, and Moon Gray colors.

The earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices. They support Spatial Audio and active noise canceling. They purportedly have upon to eight hours of listening time.

Beats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today