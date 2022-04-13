Apple has unveiled the best photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge. Over the course of several weeks earlier this year, iPhone photographers from around the world shared their best macro photos for the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

NowApple is announcing the 10 winners who highlight the global and diverse community of iPhone photographers, with finalists from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US. Their images will be featured on apple.com, on Apple’s Instagram (@apple), and on billboards in select cities. You can learn more here.

