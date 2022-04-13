In a note to clients — as noted by iMore — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new version of the iPhone SE is seeing “lackluster” demand.

He says the smartphone emains “in stock” across China despite lockdowns that have closed some Apple factories, including those of Pegatron, the sole suppliers of the new iPhone SE. This is because of “lackluster demand,” according to Kuo. He adds that Apple is starting to struggle with the supply of its high-end MacBook Pro, the delivery time of which is slipping by 3-5 weeks after the lockdown in China.

Apple debuted the new iPhone SE at the March 8 “Peek Performance” event. Its upgrades include the performance of the A15 Bionic processor.

It comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

Customers can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before trade-in from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. It’s also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related