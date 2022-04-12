Three key Apple suppliers have suspended production in and near Shanghai as strict COVID-19 lockdown measures show signs of affecting the U.S. tech giant’s supply chain in China, according to Nikkei Asia. From the report:

° Pegatron, the iPhone assembler, says operations at its two production sites in Shanghai and the Chinese city of Kunshan have been suspended to comply with government regulations. These are Pegatron’s only iPhone manufacturing bases.

° Quanta, a key MacBook maker, has halted production at its key manufacturing site in the Songjiang district of Shanghai since the start of April in compliance with the government’s COVID prevention measures.

° Smaller iPhone assembler Luxshare Precision Industry, has its sole assembly plant in Kunshan. The plant is still operating under closed-loop management and strict COVID prevention measures. Closed-loop management means staff and workers work and live entirely on-site and factories rely mainly on inventories available within the complex.

